Windsor Essex opioid strategy committee call for addictions clinic

The leadership committee that's overseeing Windsor-Essex's opioid and substance strategy now says it held an emergency meeting Tuesday after four suspected overdose deaths in a 24-hour period last weekend.

"This was a tragic event for our community with four lives lost to drug use. The meeting focused on how best to protect our community and its residents in the short-term in order to prevent these types of tragedies in the future," reads the news release signed by Dr. Wajid Ahmed, acting medical officer of health and EMS Chief Bruce Krauter.

They also say the leadership committee sees the need for both short-term measures and long-term strategies to "save lives" and "break the cycle of addiction."

Windsor police say the four deaths all occurred in private residences.

The committee calls for timely data sharing among community agencies, for "a coordinated response to overdose related events," as well as the establishment of a Rapid Access Addiction Medicine (RAAM) clinic in Windsor and Essex County.

A RAAM clinic has existed in Sarnia since 2016.

Windsor's leadership committee wants to engage with local politicians from other municipalities, so they can collectively put pressure on the province for "urgent funding."

The health unit is currently also doing a community survey with regard to having a supervised injection site in Windsor-Essex.