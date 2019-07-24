Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issues alert following 20 drug-related hospital visits

The Windsor-Essex County Health (WECHU) has issued an alert in relation to 20 drug-related emergency visits that took place between July 17 and July 21.

The health unit said the alert was generated July 19, and information was collected from both campuses of Windsor Regional Hospital, as well as Erie Shores Healthcare.

"An alert is triggered when the count of ED visits exceeds the running average by two standard deviations or more over a specified period. We are working with the hospital to determine the particular substances involved and will provide further updates as needed," reads an excerpt from a July 24 media release.

Approximately 48 people died of opioid-related causes in Windsor-Essex throughout 2018, surpassing previous records.