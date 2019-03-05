Suspensions for incomplete immunization records cancelled due to potential strike

Over a thousand high school students who were supposed to be suspended at the end of March for having incomplete immunization records have now been told they can stay in school.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said in a statement that, due to a possible labour disruption, those suspensions have been cancelled.

Currently, talks have broken down between the Ontario Nurses' Association and the health unit, with the public health nurses voting on the final offer March 7. There are about 80 nurses connected to the health unit represented by the ONA.

About 1,200 students born in 2001 and 2002 have incomplete records. The suspension date was originally set for March 29.

The health unit is opening two drop-in clinics for students to get their outstanding vaccines in March. The first was held Monday in Leamington, the second will take place Tuesday, March 5 between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Windsor health unit office on Ouellette Avenue.

"It's important for the Health Unit to have up-to-date immunization records for all students in order to protect our community from vaccine preventable diseases," said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health.

The health unit also has an online tool to allow students to access and update their immunization records, called Immunization Connect Ontario.