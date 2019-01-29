Windsor-Essex health unit loses $1.5 M in provincial funding to 2019 budget

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is facing a $1.5-million budget cut in 2019, according to the chair of the board of health Gary McNamara.

He said the cut in provincial funds comes from a change in the funding model.

Previously, WECHU was funded 75 per cent by the province and 25 per cent by municipalities. Now, the province only gives 70 per cent while municipalities are expected to give 30 per cent.

McNamara also mentioned that the Toronto Public Health funding has also been cut.

"There's a billion dollar hit there over the next few years," he said.

Even though the funding model has changed, McNamara said it'll be difficult to go back to municipalities to ask for more money because their budgets are finished.