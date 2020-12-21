'Make the right choice' and avoid holiday gatherings, Windsor health unit says

Health officials in Windsor-Essex are pleading with the public not to visit or host anyone outside their household over the holidays.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit medical officer of health, said anyone who does so is putting themselves and their family at risk.

If anyone is infected, they can potentially infect everyone, and it could spread it those most vulnerable such as seniors, he said.

"I would just want to make sure people understand the risk, what is at stake, and make the right choice," he said.

The local health unit and several other regional health officials in COVID-19 hotspots issued a statement on Monday calling on people not to take part in any holiday gatherings, either indoors or outdoors.

There is an exception on gathering limits for those who live alone -- they can join one other household.

Monday marks a week since a lockdown went into effect in Windsor-Essex. The health unit announced 127 new cases of COVID-19. Overall there are 1,141 cases active in the region along with 36 active outbreaks.

The health unit is calling for stronger restrictions, saying that anything that doesn't need to stay open should close.

"When we are calling something a lockdown … it better be a lockdown," Ahmed said.

"That means people are forced to stay home to protect lives, to save lives everywhere."

The province is expected to hold a press conference on pandemic restrictions early on Monday afternoon.

If new provincial measures don't go far enough, the health unit will introduce some, Ahmed said.

"We definitely want to see stricter recommendations and stricter measures put forward by the province but we'll have to wait and see what recommendations come forward," he said.

Vaccine arrives in Windsor-Essex

Windsor Regional Hospital says the first batches of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine have arrived in the region, and the first shots will be administered Tuesday.

"This is an exciting time in our community as we receive the initial supply of long-awaited doses to vaccinate against the COVID-19 virus," WRH President and CEO David Musyj said in a statement.

"We know this is just the start, and that initial vaccinations will be limited. However, like all communities across Canada, we look forward to the opportunities next year to bring vaccinations to individuals across Windsor-Essex."

Front-line workers at seniors' facilities have been identified as the first priority for vaccination.

Snapshot of the pandemic in Windsor-Essex

There are 83 people in the hospital with 13 in ICU. There are also 118 suspected cases in Windsor hospitals.

Of the new cases announced Monday, 16 are related to outbreaks, three are contacts of confirmed cases, two were community acquired and 106 cases remain under investigation.

Throughout the pandemic, 98 deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded by the health unit.

Overall, there have been 5,861, COVID-19 cases recorded in the region since the pandemic began.

The region's 36 active outbreaks include three at hospitals, one at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and two on different floors at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met campus.

Two school outbreaks are also taking place, at L'Essor Catholic secondary school and L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School.

There are three outbreaks in community settings, Manor Lodge House, Victoria Manor Supportive Living and Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario.

There are 14 workplace outbreaks:

Four in Leamington's agriculture sector.

Four in Kingsville's agriculture sector.

One in Lakeshore's health care and social assistance sector.

One in Essex's health care and social assistance sector

One in Leamington's finance and insurance sector.

One in Windsor's manufacturing sector.

One in Kingsville's manufacturing sector.

One in Tecumseh's manufacturing sector.

There are 14 COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes.