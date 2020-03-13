City of Windsor, health unit give coronavirus update

The City of Windsor and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are giving an update to the public about coronavirus.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, City of Windsor chief administrative officer, Onorio Colucci, Fire Chief Stephen Laforet and senior members of administration will provide an update at 12:45 p.m. at City Hall.

Here's what's been happening in Windsor-Essex

On Thursday, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare officials announced that a physician working in psychiatry had developed coronavirus symptoms and was currently self-isolating at home.

The physician in question had been tested, and officials were awaiting results that can take up to 24 hours.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare president and CEO Janice Kaffer said eight patients have come into contact with the physician, adding that all eight patients have been informed.

She added that 22 staff members who came into contact with this physician have been sent home. These staff members are also self-isolating until Hotel-Dieu Grace receives the physician's test results.

Kaffer said the physician returned on the weekend from a cruise ship in the Caribbean. They came to work on Monday, with symptoms becoming worse on Thursday.

On Friday, Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores HealthCare announced they will limit visitors, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, beginning Saturday.

In a statement, hospital officials said each patient may only have one visitor, except for pediatric patients, patients in critical care, neonatal intensive care, or palliative patients may have two visitors.

On Friday, St. Clair College announced the school would move to online classes, as a way to limit face-to-face interactions.

In an emailed statement to staff, the college announced that all face-to-face classes and lectures will move to online delivery starting Monday, March 23. There were no classes planned next week because of March Break.

Labs that require specialized equipment will continue, the college stated, until further notice.

