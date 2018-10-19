Windsor-Essex health unit recommends opting out of private retail pot

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit recommends municipalities opt out of having private retail marijuana stores until more information is available after passing a resolution at Thursday's meeting.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, associate medical officer of health, said it makes more sense to "wait it out" before making a decision.

"There's still a lot of unknown out there, and in the absence of that information, if you opt in, then you cannot opt out," said Ahmed.

The provincial government is giving municipalities until Jan. 22, 2019 to opt out of allowing private retailers to sell cannabis. They are allowed opt back in at a later time.

Currently, the only place people 19 and over can purchase legally in Ontario is through the online Ontario Cannabis Store.

One of the main concerns for the health unit is access to marijuana for children and youth, according to Ahmed.

"We will see an increase in their uptake, so our hope is we need to do a good job in the education piece," he said.

The health unit is anticipating an increase in $159,392 in its budget for next year to address legal cannabis in the community. Ahmed said they will be asking the province for that money.

It will be used to hire two full-time equivalent staff — one tobacco enforcement officer and one health promotion specialist — to support the health unit in addressing the impacts on children and youth, road safety and enforcement activities.