Group urges 'rethink' of plan to extend Ganatchio Trail

A plan to extend the Ganatchio Trail in Tecumseh has sparked opposition from some in the area.

The group Rethink The Trail says the proposed 2.4 kilometre extension would be unsafe given all the driveways it would pass through. They also have concerns about flooding and the width of the trail.

They're calling on the Town of Tecumseh to consider other options.

The group has launched a website and its signs can be seen alongside Riverside Drive, where the proposed trail will be built.

John Parent of Rethink The Trail said the group has done its homework and spoken to experts. They think the current proposal is flawed.

"We're not against building trails, in fact we support the connectivity in our community and we really are here just to challenge the town to look at best practices and let's do this right," he said on CBC Radio's Windsor Morning Friday.

"Let's do this so it's going to be safe. Let's do it so it's not going to be an impact on the community."

Tecumseh Town Council is expected to receive a consultant's report this spring exploring options to extend the trail east from near the Windsor boundary to Lakewood Park.

The plan to lengthen the trail is an element of the County Wide Active Transportation System, which aims to create an 800 kilometre network of trails and paths, linking seven local municipalities.

Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara said the trail extension has widespread support. He wants more people to be able to access Lakewood Park.

"There's all kinds of different arguments that are being brought forward. You know, safety issues, they're crossing so many driveways and so forth. But the reality is, you can't use that argument because that means, why do we put [in] sidewalks?

"What it does, it creates safety, and that's the whole object here," he said.

McNamara believes opposition to the extension of the trail is a product of "not in my backyard" sentiment.

The same arguments popped up regarding the trail through St. Clair Beach 25 years ago, he said.

"Look at it today — nobody complains," he said.