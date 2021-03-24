Mega funding for mega-hospital: Ford government allocates $9.8M in budget for new hospital in Windsor-Essex

During the province's 2021 budget announcement Wednesday, a portion of funding was set aside for the new mega-hospital being built in Windsor-Essex.

In the budget, the province says it is allocating $9.8 million to "support the ongoing planning" of the new acute care hospital that will be located on a 60-acre site at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession.

Windsor Regional Hospital president and CEO David Musyj expressed his delight about the funding, saying Premier Doug Ford had delivered on his promise to Windsor-Essex.

There was been significant controversy in the past few years over the hospital's planned location that has led to multiple court proceedings.

Advocacy group, The Citizens for an Accountable Mega-hospital Planning Process (CAMPP) have been the ones to oppose the hospital's location. CAMPP has said that the location is too far from the city centre, also arguing that the location contributes to urban sprawl and isn't accessible to some residents.

The group has put forward a number of unsuccessful appeals in the past.

More to come.