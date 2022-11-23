Food bank use up 16% this year in Windsor-Essex

Food banks in Windsor-Essex are seeing an increase of 16 per cent more use this year compared to last, and more donations are desperately needed.

June Muir, is the CEO of UHC Hub of Opportunities — formerly known as the Unemployed Help Centre — and helps oversee 15 local food banks.

She says between January to October this year, 149,000 people have used a local food bank, up from 129,000 last year.

"What I see happening in our community are things I have never seen before," said Muir. "All while we're struggling as food banks to keep food on our shelves.

"We are seeing people who are employed, on fixed income, seniors, so it has been very difficult for many."

A record number of people used food banks across Canada this year, with high inflation and low social assistance rates cited as key factors in the rise, according to an annual report from Food Banks Canada.

The report showed that there were nearly 1.5 million visits to food banks in March, 15 per cent more than the same month last year and 35 per cent more than in March 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Muir says locally, she's continuing to see people on fixed incomes, with jobs, and students using the food bank regularly.

A weekly food hamper program at Adie Knox in Windsor is often so busy, with long lines, people are often turned away with nothing.

"It's just heartbreaking to see people leave and not have food to leave with," said Muir.

What's needed in 2022?

While any donations are appreciated, UHC is able to make money go a bit further with their buying power and gives them the ability to get much-needed items.

Muir is imploring working or able people to donate, even their "coffee money," like $5, which can go a long way, she says.

UHC is looking for "anything you might eat that's healthy," such as:

Canned protein like tuna or salmon.

Canned fruit and vegetables.

Canned pasta.

High protein foods and cereals.

Healthy kids snacks like applesauce.

Healthy cereals.

UHC is also collecting coats for kids again this year, and is offering a Keep the Heat program to help people in need wit their expensive bills.

Sounds of the Season is CBC Windsor's annual fundraiser in support of the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association. It's also a chance to take a closer look at the reasons people in our city are in need, and the steps being taken to help them.

Donate to the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association now!