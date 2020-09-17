Windsor-Essex food banks receive $500k government boost, open west end drive-thru

The federal government has kicked in $503,781 in funding for the Windsor-Essex Food Bank Association, at a time when they say people need it most.

Across Canada, food banks have seen an uptick in usage during the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting the government to announce a $100 million Emergency Fund for Food Security back in April.

On Thursday, Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced that local contribution would mean $428,725 in direct funding, as well as $75,056 worth of purchased food.

"I know the COVID-19 crisis has presented many challenges for food banks and local food organizations who are on the front lines for making sure people get essential food in their time of need," said Kusmierczyk during a press conference.

"We know that demand during the COVID crisis is even greater."

Kusmierczyk said almost one in seven Canadians said they live in a household where there is food insecurity. He said, in Windsor-Essex, more than 50,000 children and adults have received food assistance.

June Muir, long-time executive director of the Unemployed Help Centre, said she could hardly believe the amount of funding being given locally.

"We have put a plan in place on how these funds will be spent monthly which will allow us to purchase items through Feed Ontario's bulk food purchasing program. Items will be purchased which have not be donated and this should last throughout the year," said Muir.

A monthly budget plan has been set up so that food banks will be able to buy food items that haven't already been donated. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

The funding comes as the Unemployed Help Centre of Windsor opens a new food drive-thru service at Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex.

"We know that the childhood poverty rate in Windsor's west end is one of the highest in the country but we also know the need is great across the region," said Kusmierczyk.

"The opening of this new food hub at Adie Knox will ensure our most vulnerable neighbours have a safe reliable place to access fresh food throughout the winter."