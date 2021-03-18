Flood watch in effect tomorrow for Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and Rondeau Bay shorelines

Strong winds and light rain Thursday might lead to flooding and shoreline damage for some communities along Lake Erie, Lake St. Clair and Rondeau Bay.

In a news release, the Lower Thames Conservation Authority said in light of a gale warning, a flood watch is in effect for Thursday into Friday morning for several communities, including Shrewsbury, Erieau, Rose Beach Line, Wheatley and Lighthouse Cove.

In a separate news release, Essex Region Conservation Authority released a shoreline conditions statement that also includes Pelee Island.

Environment Canada issued the gale warning and said that winds are predicted to pick up speed Thursday morning, with speeds likely ranging between 40 and 65 kilometres per hour into the afternoon. The wind is expected to continue into Friday morning.

These winds could bring flooding to the southwest corner of Rondeau Bay, impacting Shrewsbury and the bay side of Erieau. Erie Shore Drive is not expected to have significant flooding.

The predicted northeast direction of the winds means shoreline damage is not expected for Lake Erie, though east facing shorelines like those around Rose Beach Line and Wheatley may be impacted.

Lake Erie waves near the shore could reach 1.5 to 2 metres, while those on Lake St. Clair might reach 1 metre in height.

"People should take extra caution and avoid the shoreline should conditions get rough," the news release reads.