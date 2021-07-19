Got flood-related garbage? Some areas of Windsor-Essex are offering special waste collection

Several municipalities in Windsor-Essex are offering residents a chance to get rid of their flood-damaged items ahead of garbage day in a special pick-up.

The collections are in response to Friday's rainfall that dumped 76 millimetres on Windsor — even more in some parts of Essex County — and caused flooding along roadways as well as in basements.

Windsor

The City of Windsor says it received over 300 calls to 311 regarding Friday's flooding. It's offering a special garbage pick-up for those looking to get rid of flood-related waste this week.

The service is only for people who are not dealing with the flooding through their insurance, as insurance companies arrange for debris removal. Those looking to schedule a pick up can call 311 before Thursday at 4 p.m. to make arrangements.

Collections will take place from Tuesday to Saturday.

A map of flooding reports shows the rainfall largely affected residents in the downtown.

The City of Windsor has received about 250 reports of basements flooding as of Monday morning. (City of Windsor)

Lakeshore

Lakeshore, which briefly declared an emergency, received more than 300 calls from residents about flooding. The municipality estimates that up to 100 millimetres fell in the region.

The municipality is offering additional garbage pickup on Monday starting at 8 a.m. for those who need to dispose of flood-related waste.

Pickup is available north of County Road 42 from Manning Road to County Road 2. Additional details, including what cannot be disposed of, are available on the municipality's website.

Tecumseh

In the Town of Tecumseh, officials received over 150 calls and emails about flooding. Over a 27-hour period, 90 millimetres of rain fell, 71 millimetres of which came down in just six hours.

"At the peak of the storm it registered just shy of a 1 [in] 50-year storm event," the town said in a media release.

A special flooding debris pick-up is scheduled for Monday, and the town is temporarily accepting bags of waste on this week's regular collection day.

More information is available on the town's website.