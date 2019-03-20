'There's not a lot here': Windsor-Essex political voices weigh in on Budget 2019

Windsor-Essex politicians and political voices had a mixed reaction to Tuesday's federal budget, saying there are elements to look forward to, things missing — and things they need more information on.

Budget 2019 is the final budget before the fall election. Finance Minister Bill Morneau was scheduled to deliver his speech around 4 p.m., Tuesday, but was delayed due to a vote in the House of Commons regarding MP travel. Morneau tabled the budget anyway and left without giving his speech.

University of Windsor political science professor Lydia Miljan said the budget is "effective," especially as an election budget for the governing Liberals.

"Everything from high speed internet for rural Canadians, extra goodies for seniors, things for millennials. Even things for someone who wants to take time off work for a month to upgrade their skills," said Miljan. "[There's] something for everyone."

But Essex NDP MP Tracey Ramsey called it a "disappointing budget" for Canadians who need help to make ends meet.

According to Ramsey, almost half of Canadians are living with less than $200 in their bank account.

"If you're able to lobby and get in to see the Liberals, then you're going to get budget items that help you and your friends," said Ramsey. "If you're an average Canadian, there's not a lot here."

'Changing the channel'

Miljan said releasing the budget when Morneau did was a "good move."

"The Conservatives wanted today [Tuesday] to be about SNC Lavalin. They wanted to retaliate, delay the minister from presenting his budget. He did it anyway. It was a pretty good move by the Liberals."

But Chris Lewis, the federal Conservative candidate for Essex, called the budget a "cover-up."

"He's trying to bury the SNC-Lavalin scandal. It's the most expensive cover-up budget in history," said Lewis. "I'm not so sure it's what Canadians want."

According to Miljan, the Liberal government has had a "terrible" last six weeks.

"Every time they've tried to change the channel, everyone has ignored them," said Lewis. "Talking about the budget gives them a 12-hour window where they might not talk about [SNC]."

Lewis said the budget misses telling Canadians the "truth."

"Tell [the people] the truth. Stop covering up the lies and the nonsense."

New home ownership for millennials

Ramsey said the budget isn't clear on what's being offered to millennials purchasing their first homes.

"People who are in a position to purchase a new home, there's this talk about allowing a percentage of what a new home purchase is to be paid back upon the sale of that house .. it's a bit like a reverse mortgage," explained Ramsey. "What we don't know is the interest that will be charged."

Ramsey said even though the budget contains lines about taking more money out of RRSPs for home purchases, she doesn't think first-time home buyers have that as an option.

Lewis also wasn't on board with the home ownership assistance planned in the budget.

"As far as I'm concerned, with regards to the budget, Justin Trudeau is pushing the dream of home ownership further away because he's taxing, taxing, taxing us to death, quite frankly," said Lewis. "That needs to stop."

Ramsey said we need to look more towards problems in the rental market and developing affordable housing before working on home ownership.

Rural, reliable internet access

"They actually put more money last year into this effort," said Ramsey about the budget promises of rural reliable internet by 2030.

Lewis, who lives in Essex County and owns a business in northern Canada doesn't think the promise is realistic.

"I would love to know how he plans to implement that," said Lewis about rural internet access. "I use a company which is satellite ... when you're literally 200 miles away from the closest city, I don't quite know [how that will work]."

Ramsey said the 2030 goalpost is too far away.

"Will [the companies] take that money and invest it? 2030 is a significant time away from now. People need these services now."

What's not included in the budget

A national pharmacare plan wasn't included in the budget announcement, but funding for a national drug agency was. Ramsey said it's not enough.

"We need a national pharmacare that will cover everyone in Canada," said Ramsey. "Liberals have been promising this for 20-plus years. Now we know it will be another election year promise for them this year."

Ramsey was also hoping the employment insurance sickness benefit would be expanded in the budget, but that was also not included.

"Folks are still really struggling to get supports they've paid into," said Ramsey.

"I don't believe this budget is even beginning to scratch the surface of what Canadians and the residents of Essex are really after," said Lewis. "They need to be told what's going to happen for them."