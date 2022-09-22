Cool start to fall in Windsor-Essex

A chill in the air has shown up in Windsor-Essex just in time for the start of fall.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 17 C on Thursday — the first time temperatures will peak below 20 C since late May, according to Geoff Coulson, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

It's also a sharp contrast from Wednesday's 30 C temperatures.

"That may well be summer's last hurrah, not only on the calendar but the way the season's working out," he said.

Coulson joined CBC Radio's Windsor Morning to give an update on what fall could have in store for our region.

There's a definite change in the air this morning. Perfectly timed for the first day of Fall. What does the season ahead have in store for us? We spoke to Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist at Environment Canada

"In the near term at least, it looks like the fall-like weather is going finish off the month of September for us. We are likely going to be a little cooler than normal, a little bit more in the way of shower activity perhaps as we get through weekend and early next week."

October will see a shift toward warmer than normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation levels following a drier summer.

Windsor's riverfront is seen on the first day of fall, Sept. 22, 2022. (Kerri Breen/CBC)

The beginning of fall caps off what was a summer where temperatures were largely on par with normal averages, Coulson said.

"Windsor is pretty much the heat and humidity capital of Canada but overall, when you look at the numbers, this particular summer didn't really stand out in terms of either heat or humidity," he said.

Nonetheless, Windsor saw 27 days since May where the mercury topped 30 C, compared with a long-term average of 24.

Summer also saw less severe weather and long stretches without rainfall.