Windsor-Essex health unit asks faith groups to hold services online
Dr. Wajid Ahmed is discouraging the public from attending in person
While faith groups are currently allowed to hold services under heavy restrictions in Windsor-Essex, the health unit's top doctor says people should not attend in-person gatherings of any kind.
"Given the continued rise in cases of COVID-19 in our community and the risk to residents of Windsor-Essex, I am not recommending in person gatherings of any kind due to the high risk of disease transmission," Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said in a statement issued on Christmas Eve.
"To keep everyone safe I recommend that faith leaders limit in-person services and opt for virtual services only."
Under the lockdown restrictions in place for the region, a maximum of 10 people are allowed to attend faith services at a time, which includes attendees and staff.
Under the Reopening Ontario Act, organizations and individuals who violate lockdown rules can receive fines ranging from $750 to $100,000, the health unit pointed out.
Earlier this month, several congregations in the region pledged to hold services remotely to stop the potential transmission of COVID-19.
Earlier on Thursday, the health unit announced the deaths of nine more people due to COVID-19, as well as 141 new cases.
The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex has been in the triple digits for 11 consecutive days.
