17 classes, 3 bus cohorts dismissed by English Catholic board over the weekend

The English Catholic school board in Windsor-Essex has dismissed a considerable amount of students over the weekend due to COVID-19.

In total, 17 classes and three bus cohorts have been dismissed due to COVID-19 cases, according to a spokesperson for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

The dismissals come as 3,291 kids aged 5-11 in the region received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU).

"We think that's great and it's really encouraging for the first few days of the rollout," said WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis.

Dupuis said the number includes children who were vaccinated at the Devonshire Mall vaccine clinic or at participating pharmacies or primary care physicians who are offering the jab.

She said mobile clincis and more tailored initiatives will be coming soon, to target vaccinations of children in this age group.

Students dismissed

On Saturday, three classes and one bus cohort were dismissed from St Christopher elementary school due to COVID-19.

Sunday brought more dismissals, including:

Cardinal Carter Middle School: two classes, one bus cohort.

Cardinal Carter Secondary School: six classes.

Holy Names High School: one class.

Stella Maris Elementary School: one bus cohort.

St John Vianney Elementary School: one class.

FJ Brennan High School: four classes.

Two schools remain closed due to outbreaks — St. Joseph and St. Gabriel elementary schools.

The English Catholic school board and English public school board provide COVID-19 updates regularly on their websites, however the public board does not report on classes or cohorts dismissed.

More from CBC Windsor: