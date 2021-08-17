Tracey Ramsey launches campaign to return Essex to the NDP

Tracey Ramsey of the NDP launched her election campaign Monday, determined to regain the Essex seat she lost to Conservative Chris Lewis in 2019.

Outside her campaign office in Amherstburg, Ramsey criticized Lewis for his position on protections for long-term care workers, paid sick days, pharmacare, climate change, rights for the LGBTQ community and CERB payments.

"Conservatives like Chris Lewis were talking about how they were afraid that people were gaming the system, that they were collecting CERB when they didn't deserve it," she said.

"This was in the middle of the pandemic and the fact that he would think that people were cheating the system when people need help is unacceptable."

CBC News reached out to speak with Chris Lewis but his campaign manager declined.

Ramsey also took aim at the Liberal government's decision to call a snap election during a pandemic.

"Justin Trudeau calling this election, when we're in the 4th wave and we're seeing our numbers double down here almost daily in Windsor right now with the variant, is irresponsible and selfish. There is no reason to be in this election right now," she said.

Ramsey represented Essex in the House of Commons from 2015 to 2019, after defeating long-time Conservative MP Jeff Watson.

Candidates for the Essex riding so far include Ramsey for the NDP, Lewis for the Conservatives, and Beth Charron-Rowberry of the People's Party of Canada. Neither the Liberals nor the Green Party have announced their candidates.

Ramsey said she wants to see more investments in jobs, health care and climate crisis programs.

"I'm not running to play politics with issues that matter to people. I'm running to put what's best for people at the heart of my heart. I'm running because I believe in change. I believe in equality," Ramsey said.

Ramsey also said she rejects Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole's position that federal workers should undergo COVID-19 testing instead of mandatory vaccinations.