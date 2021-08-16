Here's who's running in the 2021 federal election in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton

Canadians are heading to the polls Sep. 20 to elect their members of Parliament.

With the campaign currently underway, here's a quick breakdown of the local ridings and candidates named so far.

Windsor West

Population: 122,988 (2016)

Registered voters: 94,944

CANDIDATES

NDP: Brian Masse (incumbent)

Conservative: Anthony Orlando

Liberal: Sandra Pupatello

In the 2019 election, long-time MP Brian Masse won his seat with about 2,000 more votes than the next most popular candidate, Sandra Pupatello. In the 2021 vote, the former provincial cabinet minister is challenging Masse once again.

They will both be facing off against business owner Anthony Orlando, who is running under the Tory banner. The Green Party has not yet named a candidate for this riding.

The People's Party of Canada is currently holding a nomination contest for this riding, according to its website. A local party official did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Windsor—Tecumseh

Population: 117,429 (2016)

Registered voters: 95,668

CANDIDATES

Liberal: Irek Kusmierczyk (incumbent)

NDP: Cheryl Hardcastle

People's Party of Canada: Victor Green

In 2019, Irek Kusmierczyk, then a Windsor city councillor, defeated NDP MP Cheryl Hardcastle to represent the riding, which includes Tecumseh and some of east Windsor and Essex County.

In 2021, the pair will be competing for support once again, but as of right now, it's not clear who else is in the race.

The Conservative riding association says a candidate will named for this riding at a later date. The Green Party has also not yet named a candidate.

Essex

Population: 125,442 (2016)

Registered voters: 102,796

CANDIDATES

Conservative: Chris Lewis (incumbent)

NDP: Tracey Ramsey

People's Party of Canada: Beth Charron-Rowberry

Conservative MP Chris Lewis defeated the NDP's Tracey Ramsey to claim this seat in the last election, and they're both on the ballot this time around as well.

As of Monday morning, the Liberals have not yet named a candidate but the riding association says an announcement is expected in the coming days. The Green Party has not yet named a candidate for this riding.

Chatham-Kent—Leamington

Population: 109,619 (2016)

Registered voters: 86,586

CANDIDATES

Conservative: Dave Epp (incumbent)

NDP: Dan Gelinas

Liberal: Greg Hetherington

People's Party of Canada: Liz Vallee

First-term MP Dave Epp is seeking re-election in an area that has been a Tory stronghold since 2006 (though the riding changed its name and boundaries since then). He'll be up against Liberal Greg Hetherington, Dan Gelinas of the NDP and Liz Vallee of the PPC.

The Green Party has not yet named a candidate for this riding.

Sarnia—Lambton

Population: 105,337 (2016)

Registered voters: 85,266

CANDIDATES

Conservative: Marilyn Gladu (incumbent)

People's Party of Canada: Brian Everaert

NDP: Adam Kilner

Liberal: Lois Nantais

Green: Stefanie Bunko

Marilyn Gladu is seeking a third term as the MP for Sarnia—Lambton, a riding that has elected Conservatives since 2006.

Her opponents include a Lambton College professor, Lois Nantais, and United Church minister Adam Kilner. Kilner also ran against Gladu in the last election. Brian Everaert of the PPC ran in the 2019 contest and came under fire for several Twitter posts.

Lambton—Kent—Middlesex

Population: 105,331 (2016)

Registered voters: 88,838

CANDIDATES

Conservative: Lianne Rood (incumbent)

Liberal: Sudit Ranade

NDP: Jason Henry

Green: Jeremy Hull

Lianne Rood is looking to take on a second term in Lambton—Kent—Middlesex. She'll face some high profile challengers: Dr. Sudit Ranade, the area's medical officer of health, who is taking leave during the campaign, and Jason Henry, chief of Kettle & Stony Point First Nation.

The PPC has not named a candidate for this riding, according to its website.