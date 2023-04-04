What's open and closed this Easter weekend in Windsor-Essex

It's a long weekend in Windsor and Essex County. Here's what's open and closed across the region this upcoming Easter weekend.

The Windsor International Aquatic Training Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Fit lanes will end early at 3 p.m. on Saturday and the facility will be open regular hours on Monday.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours throughout the long weekend, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 519-253-3806 for more information.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open on Friday, Saturday and Monday from noon to 4 p.m. each day. It will be closed on Easter Sunday.

Only the Budimir, Central and Riverside branches of the Windsor Public Library will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Chimczuk Museum is open regular hours on Saturday and Sunday.

Tecumseh Mall and Devonshire Mall will be open regular hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday

Transit Windsor buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Friday and will return to a regular weekday schedule on Monday. The Transit Windsor customer service centre at 300 Chatham Street West will be open for reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday and regular hours on Monday, April 10.