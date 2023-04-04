What's open and closed this Easter weekend in Windsor-Essex
Malls closed, Transit running on holiday schedule
It's a long weekend in Windsor and Essex County. Here's what's open and closed across the region this upcoming Easter weekend.
What's open
- The Windsor International Aquatic Training Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Fit lanes will end early at 3 p.m. on Saturday and the facility will be open regular hours on Monday.
-
The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Windsor Water World) will be open regular hours throughout the long weekend, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 519-253-3806 for more information.
-
Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open on Friday, Saturday and Monday from noon to 4 p.m. each day. It will be closed on Easter Sunday.
-
Only the Budimir, Central and Riverside branches of the Windsor Public Library will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
The Chimczuk Museum is open regular hours on Saturday and Sunday.
-
Tecumseh Mall and Devonshire Mall will be open regular hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday
-
Transit Windsor buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Friday and will return to a regular weekday schedule on Monday. The Transit Windsor customer service centre at 300 Chatham Street West will be open for reduced hours from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday and regular hours on Monday, April 10.
-
211 Windsor-Essex will be open 24 hours a day Friday and Monday.
What's closed
-
City of Windsor community centres, customer care centres and arenas will be closed on Friday and Sunday.
-
The Windsor International Aquatic Training Centre will be closed on Sunday.
-
Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be closed on Sunday
-
All Windsor Public Library branches will be closed on Friday, Sunday and Monday. Find library resources online at windsorpubliclibrary.com.
-
Tecumseh Mall and Devonshire Mall will be closed on Friday and Sunday.
-
The François Baby House will be closed Friday to Monday.
-
The Chimczuk Museum will be closed Friday and Monday.
-
There will be no garbage collection on Friday or Monday and residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be pushed back one day.
-
Municipal parking ticket payment offices will be closed on Friday and Monday.
-
Public household drop-off and household chemical waste depots will be closed on Friday and Monday.
