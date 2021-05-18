Red light security cameras are coming to Windsor this month
Ward 3 city councillor hopes cameras will change behaviour of drivers
The City of Windsor is moving forward with its promise to install red-light security cameras at hot spot intersections.
This month, cameras will be installed, but they will not be operational until the end of the year.
Rino Bortolin, Ward 3 city councillor, said he hopes the new cameras will change the behaviour of drivers over time.
"There is a propensity for people to try and make a light and in those situations, they're putting people in danger and causing accidents," Bortolin said.
Earlier this year, 10 intersections were identified as key areas for the security cameras. According to Bortolin, the decisions for the intersections were entirely data driven.
"Basically taking the highest rate of accident intersections and highest rates of reported people going through red lights," he said.
WATCH: Ward 3 City Councillor Rino Bortolin explains the red light security cameras
Drivers will be ticketed if caught by the security cameras.
The cameras will only trigger if a vehicle enters the intersection when the light is red, but if the vehicle stops without going through the intersection, a ticket will not be issued.
If a vehicle is waiting in an intersection to turn, that driver will not be ticketed if the light turns red before the turn.
"Hopefully with fines and with tickets, people will start to change their behaviour," Bortolin said.
The city will put together an education campaign to inform the public about how the cameras work.
With files from Darrin Di Carlo
