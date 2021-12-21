1 more death, 63 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex Tuesday

Windsor-Essex has 63 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Tuesday.

In a news release, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said a woman in her 90s who was living in a long-term care or retirement home has died from the disease.

Since the pandemic began, 484 people in Windsor-Essex have died from COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 550 active cases.

There are 17 schools or daycares in outbreak, 12 workplace outbreaks and seven community outbreaks.

Two long-term care homes in Leamington, Franklin Gardens and Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens, are also in outbreak.

Booster shots opened to people aged 18 and older Monday, who have had their second vaccine dose either three months or 84 days ago.

The health unit's online booking system will continue to have more appointments available throughout the week, according to WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis.

But as of Tuesday, the next available booster appointment is on Jan. 3.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Sarnia is reporting 149 active cases and nine outbreaks Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Chatham-Kent Public Health is reporting 145 active cases and six outbreaks in the region.