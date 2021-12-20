Booster appointments available for ages 18+ as Windsor-Essex reports 255 new cases Monday

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is encouraging anyone eligible for a booster vaccine to book the next available appointment.

Starting Monday, people 18 and older across Ontario can book a third dose, as long as they received their second dose at least three months or 84 days ago.

During a media briefing Monday, WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis said the health unit has added extra appointments for this week and will work to increase availability.

"We want to express some sense of urgency certainly and we encourage everyone to ... sign up for their first available appointment, but also we really do ask for some patience," Dupuis said.

The Devonshire Mall clinic is the only mass vaccination site in Windsor-Essex, operating by appointment only for a booster between 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. seven days a week. Select pharmacies and primary-care physicians will also be providing the third shots.

Bookings opened on the health unit's site at 8 a.m. and as of 10:40 a.m. all appointments this week, from Monday to Friday and Sunday were fully booked. The next available appointment was on Dec. 27.

The health unit said it will open mass vaccination sites in Leamington and west Windsor in early January. There are also continued plans for pop-up clinics in the community, which the health unit will publish here.

More than 250 new cases

On Monday, the health unit reported 255 new COVID-19 cases — 73 cases from Saturday and 96 cases Sunday.

There are no new deaths Monday. In total, 483 people in Windsor-Essex have died from COVID-19.

There are 17 schools or daycares in outbreak, 13 workplace outbreaks and five community outbreaks.

There is one outbreak at a long-term care home at Sun Parlor Home for Senior Citizens in Leamington.

The health unit also said that as it shifts resources to booster rollout, it is asking people who test positive to reach out and notify their close contacts themselves.

Dupuis said close contacts are identified as anyone who has been within less than two metres of a positive case for more than 15 minutes without the proper personal protective equipment.

Anyone identified as a close contact must get tested immediately and isolate for 10 days regardless of their vaccine status, Dupuis added.

New provincial restrictions in place

As of Monday, the province is requiring proof of vaccination for youth 12 to 17 years old participating in organized sports at recreational facilities.

On Sunday, the province implemented new restrictions to curb the spread of the disease.

This includes reducing indoor gathering limits to 10 and outdoor gathering limits to 25 — though Windsor-Essex public health officials implemented this rule locally on Dec. 10.

Additional measures from the province include reduced capacity limits to 50 per cent for a number of businesses, including:

Restaurants.

Malls and retailers, including grocery stores and pharmacies.

Personal care services.

Gyms.

Marinas and boating clubs.

Pharmacies.

Indoor recreational amenities.

Tour and guide services.

Personal physical fitness trainers.

Strip clubs.

The restrictions do not apply to areas being used for wedding ceremonies, funerals or religious services.

Restaurants and bars will have to limit seating to 10 to a table and will have to close by 11 p.m., with the exception of takeout and delivery. Alcohol sales will also be restricted after 10 p.m.

Food and drink will also be prohibited from sporting events, concert venues, theatres, casinos and other such venues.

Dancing and singing will no longer be allowed, except for "workers or performers," according to the province's news release.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sarnia has 160 active COVID-19 cases Monday and nine active outbreaks, according to Lambton Public Health.

Meanwhile, Chatham-Kent is reporting 164 active cases and eight outbreaks Monday.