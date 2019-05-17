Craft breweries in Windsor-Essex celebrate 519 Day with special blend

You'll be able to order a special blend of beer at 10 Windsor-Essex craft breweries this long weekend to celebrate 519 day.

Breweries brought their pale ale concoctions together in one vat to make this blend, called 519 Collab.

The idea came from Brad Wright, head brewer at Frank Brewing in Tecumseh, who had done something similar when he used to work in Ottawa.

Wright went to Windsor Eats co-owner Adriano Ciotoli to get the word out.

"There was no hesitation from any of the breweries whatsoever," said Ciotoli.

(Tom Addison/CBC)

519 Day will take place on May 19, which corresponds with the area code in Windsor-Essex. Ciotoli joked that this collaboration went so well, they might consider doing something in February for the 226 area code next.

"It shocked all of us. When you're throwing 10 different beers together, you're not really sure what kind of Frankenstein creation you're making," said Ciotoli.

After they mixed the 10 different pale ales, they added in some Sasquatch hops to even out some of the flavours, according to Ciotoli.

He described it as a refreshing, easy beer to drink, perfect for the summer.

Each brewery took the same amount of beer they brought.

Charitable cause

Proceeds from this blend will go toward each brewery's charity of choice. Frank Brewing will be donating to Roots 2 Wings, which helps youth and young adults living with disabilities.

Wright said this collaboration is the first time they're able to get the industry together.

(Tom Addison/CBC)

While the craft brewery industry is a very supportive community in what is usually a "cut-throat" restaurant industry, Wright said this collaboration is the first time they're able to get together in the Windsor-Essex region.

"Some people are really surprised at how well the breweries get along," said Wright.

"It's a very close-knit community."