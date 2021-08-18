About 20 COVID-19 cases associated with wedding outbreak in Essex County

Well over a dozen COVID-19 cases have been connected to an outbreak involving a wedding, according to the local public health unit.

The outbreak, declared Tuesday by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, involves the more contagious Delta variant.

The location of the outbreak is listed as Ste. Anne's Parish in Tecumseh and Pelee Island Winery in Kingsville.

Windsor-Essex medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed, who was asked about the outbreak during a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon, said the latest information indicates there were about 20 cases associated with the wedding.

He said the outbreak spans multiple jurisdictions, however, so he wouldn't necessarily be aware of all cases.

He could not comment on whether the outbreak involved staff or guests.

The outbreak is occurring amid a surge in local COVID-19 cases. It's one of seven active outbreaks, including one at a long-term care home. More than 300 cases are active.

Ahmed said many people are of the mindset that the virus has gone away.

"Being in Stage 3 [of the province's reopening plan], having all of these things open, doesn't mean that the virus is gone," Ahmed said.

Outbreak declared at The Village at St. Clair

Ahmed also addressed another newly declared outbreak, which is taking place at the South Windsor long-term care home The Village at St. Clair.

He said the outbreak, which involves three cases among staff, is considered contained but there is still a risk.

"We have all these outbreak control measures in place, just to minimize any further spread in the facility," he said.

He said the outbreak involves a mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people but he could not comment further for privacy reasons. No residents have been diagnosed.

In accordance with new guidelines unveiled Tuesday, as the province sees an uptick in the Delta variant, residents of long-term care and high-risk retirement homes are set to receive third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ahmed said this will begin at local facilities starting next week, though the details are still being worked out.