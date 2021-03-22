Vaccine registration opening for people aged 75+ on Tuesday: WECHU

Another group will soon be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Windsor-Essex — people who are 75 and older.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says registration for people in that age group will open on Tuesday, when the health unit switches to a different online booking system.

On Monday, a new vaccination site opened up for those who are 80 and older. It's at Windsor Hall, the former Windsor Star building on Ferry Street in downtown Windsor, now part of the university. The St. Clair College Sportsplex, which was previously open for vaccinations for other priority groups, is offering shots for the 80-plus population too.

The health unit expects to be finished with vaccinating everyone pre-registered in the 80-plus population by the end of the week.

In total, there are four clinics offering vaccinations by appointment: three in Windsor and one in Leamington. The health unit plans to open a fifth location a week from today at the Libro Centre in Amherstburg.

As well, the region is participating in a pharmacy pilot project for adults who are 60 and older.

The health unit is using its own registration system rather than the province's vaccination booking portal. Local online registration has been closed since Saturday while the health unit transitions to a new system.

For regions using the provincial vaccine system, registration is available for those 75 and older as of Monday.

So far, more than 51,000 people in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On the weekend, there were 61 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the region.