Vaccine clinic to open at Devonshire Mall, shuttering 2 other Windsor sites

Windsor is getting a new COVID-19 vaccination site as of next month, as officials make plans to close two existing sites.

Officials announced Friday that the new mass vaccination clinic will be operating out of Devonshire Mall as of June 21.

The new site is located at the former Sears location at the north end of the mall.

The two sites closing are Windsor Hall, which is owned by the University of Windsor, and the St. Clair College Sportsplex.

The closures will be going ahead so these spaces can be resume their "educational and athletic purposes" in time for the fall semester, according to a joint news release from Windsor Regional Hospital, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the City of Windsor and the property management company for the mall, Cushman & Wakefield Asset Services Canada.

Windsor Hall's closure will be effective on June 19 while the Sportsplex closure takes effect on July 22.

Anyone with a pre-booked second dose appointment between July 11 and 21 at Windsor Hall will be rebooked at Devonshire Mall.

There are four other vaccination sites operating in Windsor-Essex: Moy Medical Center, WFCU Centre, Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington and Libro Credit Union Centre in Amherstburg. Those sites will continue operating as normal.

Vaccines are also available at some pharmacies and select primary care providers' offices.