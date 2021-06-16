Vaccinated outside of Ontario? WECHU has set up a booking line for those needing 2nd doses
People vaccinated outside province or country can call to book if they meet eligibility criteria
Windsor-Essex residents who received their first COVID-19 vaccination outside of Ontario or Canada now have a way to book their final dose through the local public health unit.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said in a media release that bookings for second doses can be made by phone for those meeting the eligibility criteria.
A dedicated extension has been set up for those needing to book an appointment for their final shot. They'll also be able to register their vaccination within the provincial database.
Bookings are only available for those who meet the criteria to receive a second dose. Currently, those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine on or before April 18, and those 70 and older who got their shot at least 28 days ago, are eligible to book an appointment at one of the six mass vaccination sites in Windsor-Essex.
The health unit made the announcement on Tuesday, the same day that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the community fell below 100 for the first time since early November.
