1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Windsor within 2 weeks

Windsor Regional Hospital is one of more than a dozen facilities in Ontario's COVID-19 hotspots to begin receiving a small amount of the vaccine.

Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be arriving within two weeks, the province announced Friday.

Up to 90,000 doses of the vaccine — enough to inoculate half as many people — are expected in the province by the end of the year.

In a joint statement, the hospital and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said initial supplies will be "limited" and they can't confirm the number of doses they will receive or the exact date vaccinations will start.

According to the hospital and the health unit, the first group the province is focusing on is workers at long-term care and retirement homes that are not in outbreak, in red zones and grey lockdown regions, which includes Windsor-Essex.

As more of the vaccine becomes available, it will be distributed to additional priority populations.

Vaccinations started on Dec. 15 in Toronto and Ottawa. To date, more than 2,300 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to the province.

The news comes after Windsor-Essex surpassed 1,000 active cases of the virus, with a record 243 new cases announced Friday.