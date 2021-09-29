No decision on extracurriculars in Windsor-Essex as October looms

With October almost here, the acting medical officer of health has yet to make a recommendation on when extracurricular activities can start up at Windsor-Essex schools.

"At this point, we've not made any specific determination related to our recommendation but we continue to evaluate the data and continue to have discussions with our school board colleagues," Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said.

Ahead of the start of the school year — as COVID-19 case counts soared — the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit recommended that school boards delay all extracurricular activities until at least October.

Speaking Wednesday at the health unit's final media briefing for the month, Nesathurai said that 104 classes have been dismissed so far this school year due to exposures, and there have been 17 school outbreaks.

By comparison, last year there were 50 classes dismissed, he said, though schools were shut down for several months.

But despite a high number outbreaks in Windsor-Essex — inside schools as well as in other settings — data shows that COVID-19 cases have been declining in the region.

Overall, 281 COVID-19 cases are active in Windsor-Essex after peaking above 500 last month. The health unit reported 29 new cases on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 23 ongoing outbreaks across all settings.

Fourteen of the outbreaks are occurring at workplaces:

Five workplaces are in the agricultural sector.

Five workplaces are in the health care and social assistance sector.

Three workplaces are in the manufacturing sector.

One workplace is in a public administration setting

Outbreaks are ongoing at five schools:

St. Andre French Immersion Catholic School

J. A. McWilliam Public School.

Ford City Public School.

Al-Hijra Academy.

St. Joseph's Catholic High School.

The Village at St. Clair and La Chaumiere Retirement Residence, two seniors' facilities, are currently in outbreak. Two community outbreaks are also ongoing, one at St. Clair College and one at The Salvation Army.