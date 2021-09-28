COVID-19 active case count drops below 300 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, along with one additional COVID-19 death.

The public health unit said that a woman in her 50s is the 454th COVID-19 patient to die in Windsor-Essex since the pandemic began.

Overall, 288 COVID-19 cases are active in Windsor-Essex, in line with a recent trend of easing case counts. The number of active cases peaked above 500 last month

Currently, there are 22 ongoing outbreaks, down from 24 on Monday.

Thirteen of the outbreaks are occurring at workplaces:

Six workplaces are in the agricultural sector.

Three workplaces are in the health care and social assistance sector.

Three workplaces are in the manufacturing sector.

One workplace is in a public administration setting

Outbreaks are also ongoing at five schools:

J. A. McWilliam Public School.

Ford City Public School.

St. Anne Catholic High School.

Al-Hijra Academy.

St. Joseph's Catholic High School.

Two long-term care and retirement facilities, the Village at St. Clair and La Chaumiere Retirement Residence, are currently in outbreak and there are two community outbreaks ongoing: one at St. Clair College and one at The Salvation Army.

Library offers vaccine certificate printing

Meanwhile, Windsor Public Library (WPL) branches are offering a way for anyone without access to a printer to obtain their proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

"We fully support the vaccine passport initiative and the positive impact it will have on re-opening Ontario," WPL CEO Kitty Pope said in a media release. "But we fully realize there is a segment of the Windsor population without internet or computer access."

Printing your proof of vaccination is free, and staff can assist with the process, WPL said.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

In Chatham-Kent, the public health unit reported a dozen new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Throughout the municipality, there are 108 cases considered active

Six new cases were reported in Sarnia-Lambton, and 57 are active overall.