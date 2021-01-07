Windsor-Essex health officer recommends schools stay closed
Region has seen more than 9,000 COVID-19 cases
Windsor-Essex's top health official is recommending schools stay closed as COVID-19 cases continue to rise dramatically in the region.
Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said the proposed closure will last at least until the end of the lockdown on Jan. 23.
"While there is no doubt in my mind ... that in-person learning is critical for the developing mind, but we cannot jeopardize the safety of our children given the data what we are seeing in our community," he said.
He said if the province doesn't impose an order, he would impose one locally.
All schools in Windsor and Essex County were ordered to shut down and pivot to online learning a week before the holiday break.
Under the province-wide shut-down that took effect Boxing day, elementary students were scheduled to return to the classroom on Jan. 11, while secondary students would stick with online learning until Jan. 25.
The health unit reported 199 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the region's total above 9,000.
Three deaths were also announced.
