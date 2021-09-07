Back to school: Windsor-Essex students return to the classroom for 1st time since spring

H. J. Lassaline Catholic Elementary School in Forest Glade was a hive of activity on Tuesday morning as students were dropped off for the first day of school.

School principal Marisa Wismer said she felt well-prepared — and excited — for the students' return. But she knows some parents are feeling anxious about sending their kids back.

"We've definitely taken a cautious and measured approach to reopening our schools by carefully implementing all of our return-to-school guidelines, and in doing so, this has allowed us to create an atmosphere that's safe for both staff and students," she said.

Students were dropped off at H. J. Lassaline Catholic Elementary School on Tuesday, the start of the school year. (Amy Dodge/CBC)

Some students who spoke with CBC Windsor were excited to be reunited with their friends.

"I'm feeling great. I can't wait to go to Grade 8," said Mark Iusam.

But there was a bit of hesitation too — Chloë Kitching said she was "nervous and excited, but I'm mostly nervous."

Children across Windsor and Essex County will be sitting in their desks for the first time since the spring, when in-person learning was shut down across the province.

This time around, COVID-19 cases are surging once again in Windsor-Essex. As of Tuesday, there are more than 600 active cases locally, and 18 active outbreaks.

The region saw an increase of 304 cases since Friday.

Earlier in the summer, families could opt out of in-person learning for the school year but the vast majority have chosen to send their kids to school, according to data previously released by the boards.

There are some changes this year for students, including the postponement of extracurricular activities until at least October due to a recommendation from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health, said the region's case rates are currently some of the highest in the province, and in the past, there has been COVID-19 spread connected to extracurriculars.

'Not the time' for extracurriculars

"I'm not undermining the importance of extracurricular activities. I truly, truly believe in it ...now is just not the time," he said.

Asked about his message for concerned parents, Ahmed said while there is no risk-free option, officials are using the best evidence to keep kids in the classroom.

"We have all those measures that we can think of at this time, by looking at again, all the evidence, all the experts' recommendations, to try and create an atmosphere where children can safely learn and minimize the risk of transmission in that setting," he said.