Windsor-Essex sees 36 new COVID-19 cases ahead of Thanksgiving long weekend

Three-dozen people have newly tested positive for COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, and the number of active outbreaks stands at 26 ahead of the holiday long weekend, according to public health.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 255 cases of COVID-19 are currently active. Sixteen people are currently in hospital.

The health unit is encouraging people to take precautions this Thanksgiving, saying that past holiday gatherings were associated with a rise in COVID-19 cases.

"I don't think anyone wants their holiday event to be a source of an outbreak or the source of exposures and people getting sick, so I think that people will follow through on the recommendations," Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health, said Thursday.

While under current provincial rules, gatherings are allowed to be as large as 25 people indoors or 100 people outside, the health unit is encouraging people to keep guest lists short.

Officials say you should also gather with vaccinated people, and celebrate outdoors wherever possible.

COVID-19 assessment centres in Windsor and Leamington, as well as the mass vaccination clinic at Devonshire Mall, are open on the Thanksgiving holiday.

Of the 26 outbreaks ongoing in Windsor-Essex, 17 are related to spread in workplaces:

10 workplaces are in the agricultural sector.

One workplace in the food and beverage sector.

Three workplaces are in the health care and social assistance sector.

Two workplaces are in the manufacturing sector.

One workplace is in a public administration setting.

Five schools are in outbreak as well:

École élémentaire Louise-Charron.

École élémentaire catholique Georges-P.-Vanier.

Sandwich West Public School.

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule.

St. Andre French Immersion Catholic School.

The Downtown Mission and Salvation Army, as well as The Village at St. Clair and La Chaumiere Retirement Residence, also remain in outbreak.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Sixteen new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Chatham-Kent, according to public health data. There are 95 known active cases.

In Sarnia-Lambton, the active case count remains at 98 from Thursday but eight new cases have been reported.