Windsor-Essex reports 2 deaths, 46 new COVID-19 cases

Two more people in Windsor-Essex have died after contracting COVID-19, and 46 people have newly tested positive, according to the local public health unit.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) identified the deceased as two women, one in her 50s and the other in her 60s.

The local death toll stands at 458. Twenty-three people have died since the beginning of August, when case counts began to rise in Windsor-Essex in the pandemic's fourth wave.

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Overall, 260 cases of COVID-19 are active within the community, an increase of nearly two dozen since Tuesday.

There are 24 ongoing outbreaks, the majority happening at workplaces

Eight workplaces are in the agricultural sector.

One workplace in the food and beverage sector

Three workplaces are in the health care and social assistance sector.

Two workplaces are in the manufacturing sector.

One workplace is in a public administration setting.

On recommendation of the health unit, École élémentaire Louise-Charron is closed due to an outbreak. The French public school board's website says eight cases of COVID-19 have been identified at the school.

Outbreaks are ongoing at four additional schools:

École élémentaire catholique Georges-P.-Vanier.

Sandwich West Public School.

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule.

St. Andre French Immersion Catholic School.

The Village at St. Clair and La Chaumiere Retirement Residence are also in outbreak, along with the Downtown Mission and the Salvation Army.

So far, 83.7 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 78.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

In Chatham-Kent, there are 12 new cases of COVID-19, and 104 active overall.

Sarnia-Lambton reported seven new COVID-19 cases. Overall there are 87 active cases.