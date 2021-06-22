Windsor-Essex sees lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in 2 months

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase since early August.

Overall, 238 cases are active, about half of what the region saw in the peak of the pandemic's fourth wave last month.

Eleven people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and there are 23 ongoing outbreaks.

In total, 14 outbreaks are occurring at workplaces:

Six workplaces are in the agricultural sector.

One workplace in the food and beverage sector

Three workplaces are in the health care and social assistance sector.

Three workplaces are in the manufacturing sector.

One workplace is in a public administration setting.

Outbreaks are ongoing at five schools:

École élémentaire catholique Georges-P.-Vanier.

Sandwich West Public School.

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule.

St. Andre French Immersion Catholic School.

Al-Hijra Academy.

There are two community outbreaks — one at the Downtown Mission and the other at the Salvation Army.

Two long-term care homes, The Village at St. Clair and La Chaumiere Retirement Residence, are also in outbreak.

So far, 83.6 per cent of Windsor-Essex residents have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 78 per cent are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health says 11 people have newly tested positive for COVID-19. Overall, 122 cases are active in the municipality, a figure unchanged from Monday.

In Sarnia-Lambton, 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported. The active case count stands at 90, a decrease of nine since Monday.