WECHU ends early closure, ban on dancing for bars and restaurants

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is revoking additional public health restrictions that were placed on bars, restaurants and weddings last month as COVID-19 cases soared.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health, said Monday morning that a letter of instruction mandating bars and nightclubs close at midnight and not allow dancing has been rescinded.

The letter also mandated that weddings and funerals have a maximum capacity of 100 people or fewer if social distancing of two metres cannot be maintained.

WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis said the region has seen a reduction in cases associated with those settings. As well, the province's vaccination certification program, which means only vaccinated people can enter bars and indoor restaurants, has now taken effect.

"We know that that significantly reduces the risk of COVID-19, the risk of spread and transmission of COVID-19," she said at a virtual media availability on Monday morning

The revocation is effective immediately, she said.

The previous rules, which took effect on Sept. 7, were announced while Windsor-Essex had more than 500 active cases of COVID-19, along with some of the highest rates of COVID-19 and test positivity in the province.

Some in the hospitality sector were calling for an end of the restrictions following the implementation of the provincial vaccine passport system.

Petition sought end to 'curfew'

An online petition calling on WECHU to revoke the rules received more than 1,700 signatures.

It was launched by a group of bar and restaurant owners, WKND Hospitality Group, which owns The Bull & Barrel, The Goat Tap & Eateries, and Wild Child Nightlife.

Matt Komsa, one of the co-owners of WKND Hospitality, said in an interview last week that Windsor's downtown had been booming, but business slowed after establishments were told to close at midnight.

He warned of dire consequences if the health unit's mandates stayed in effect for an extended period of time.

"You will see layoffs, you will see defaulted payments and you will see businesses closing in the downtown core. I can guarantee that," he said.