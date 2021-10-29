Windsor-Essex public health unit gives COVID-19 safety tips for Halloween

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is telling families not to let their guard down while celebrating Halloween.

The public health authority says there are ways to reduce the risk of catching or transmitting COVID-19 while participating in trick-or-treating or other Halloween events, such as social distancing, masking and good hand hygiene.

"Many of the people going trick or treating are unvaccinated, so that has an additional risk," Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, the acting medical officer of health, said on Wednesday.

Nicole Dupuis, CEO of the public health unit, said one of the most important things families can do is screening for COVID-19 symptoms — and not participating in Halloween gatherings or trick-or-treating if they or their child are sick.

Meanwhile, the health unit reported 19 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, and 174 cases remain active. Twelve people with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital.

Nine outbreaks are active in the region, down from a dozen on Thursday.

Seven outbreaks are taking place within workplaces or community settings:

One in the health care and social assistance sector.

Two in congregates setting.

One in retail.

One in fitness and recreation.

One in a transportation setting

One in a correctional facility.

Outbreaks are also affecting two schools

Tecumseh Vista Academy.

Princess Elizabeth Public School.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 59 are active overall.

There are 46 active cases within Sarnia-Lambton. Four new cases were announced on Friday.