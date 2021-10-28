Windsor-Essex sees 'really good news' on COVID-19 case rate

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a significant reduction in the local COVID-19 case rate.

The rate has fallen from 47.7 cases per 100,000 people to just 28 cases for the most recent full week that ended on Sunday.

Nicole Dupuis, CEO of the public health unit, said it was "really, really good news."

"We're continuing to see a decrease which ... we're really glad to see," she said during a virtual media briefing on Thursday morning.

The health unit reported 17 new cases on Thursday, and 173 cases remain active.

With the case count below 200, Dupuis said some pressure has been relieved on the health unit's case and contact management resources. But staff are still quite busy, with a large portion of work involving children and youth.

"There is quite a lot of work that goes along with that when there's any exposure, in particularly in a school setting," she said.

A dozen outbreaks are active in the region, down from 15 on Wednesday.

Nine of the outbreaks are taking place within workplaces or community settings:

One outbreak in the agricultural sector.

One in the health care and social assistance sector.

Two in a congregate setting.

One in retail.

One in fitness and recreation.

One within a religious organization

One in a transportation setting

One in a correctional facility.

Outbreaks are also affecting two schools, down from five on Wednesday.

Tecumseh Vista Academy.

Mount Carmel Blytheswood Public School.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

There was one new COVID-19 death in Sarnia-Lambton, bringing the total to 71. The public health unit also reported six new cases. Fifty-two cases are considered active overall.

In Chatham-Kent, there were eight new cases and 58 are active.