Windsor-Essex health unit encouraging COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy, breastfeeding

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is encouraging those who are pregnant or breastfeeding to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health, said getting vaccinated is safe and reduces the risk posed by the virus.

"COVID-19 has a significant adverse consequence to pregnant mothers and to the newborn infant," he said.

The rate of vaccination is lower than the general population, according to Nesathurai, who said it was in the ballpark of 50 per cent locally versus around 60 per cent across the province.

Meanwhile, 25 people have newly tested positive for COVID-19 and one additional death has occurred. The person who died was described as a man in his 70s.

Overall, there are 174 active cases and a dozen people who have COVID-19 are in hospital.

A total of 15 outbreaks are ongoing in the region.

Ten of the outbreaks are in workplaces and community settings:

One outbreak in the agricultural sector.

One in the construction sector

Two in the health care and social assistance sector.

One in a congregate setting.

One in retail.

One in fitness and recreation.

One within a religious organization

One in a transportation setting

One in a correctional facility.

Outbreaks are also affecting the following five schools:

Tecumseh Vista Academy.

Mount Carmel Blytheswood Public School.

Giles Campus French Immersion Public School.

West Gate Public School.

St. Anne French Immersion Catholic School.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton

In Chatham-Kent, one more person with COVID-19 has died, bringing the municipality's death toll to 23. There were also four new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, and the active case count stands at 65.

Lambon Public Health reported three new cases, and 55 are active overall.