30 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in southwestern Ontario reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Overall, 170 cases are active and 11 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospital.

According to the public health unit, 85.3 per cent of all residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Tuesday, 14 outbreaks are ongoing, down from 17 on Monday. Five of the outbreaks are in workplaces:

One in the agricultural sector.

One in the construction sector.

Two in the health-care and social assistance sector.

One in retail.

New community outbreaks have been declared at the Vollmer Complex in LaSalle and Oakwood Bible Chapel in Windsor. There's also an ongoing outbreak at the Downtown Mission.

Outbreaks are affecting these six schools:

Tecumseh Vista Academy.

Mount Carmel Blytheswood Public School.

Giles Campus French Immersion Public School.

Leamington District Secondary School.

West Gate Public School.

St. Anne French Immersion Catholic School.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Lambton Public Health reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. In total, 66 cases remain active, according to the health unit.

In Chatham-Kent, there were five new cases and 68 are active overall.