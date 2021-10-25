Windsor-Essex public health to monitor effects of loosened COVID-19 measures

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it will look at the impact of newly loosened COVID-19 restrictions across Ontario.

"At this point, our main goal is monitoring to see what the effect of these relaxations will be in the Windsor-Essex community," Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health, told reporters in a virtual briefing on Monday.

On Friday, the province released a tentative timeline for the easing of pandemic rules, including the rescinding of vaccination and masking requirements early next year.

The new plan started Monday with the lifting of capacity limits in most settings where proof of vaccination is required, including restaurants, casinos and gyms.

The health unit has the power to enact additional public health rules on a local level if necessary. Right now, COVID-19 indicators are trending in the right direction, said CEO Nicole Dupuis.

Public health reported Monday a three-day total of 43 new cases. There were 19 cases on Saturday, 11 on Sunday and 13 on Monday.

COVID-19 has also claimed one more life in the region, of a man in his 60s.

Currently, 161 cases are considered active, the lowest number since August. A dozen people who have COVID-19 are in hospital.

A total of 17 outbreaks are ongoing in the region. Six of the outbreaks are in workplaces:

One outbreak in the agricultural sector.

One in the construction sector

Three in the health care and social assistance sector.

One in retail.

There's an ongoing outbreak at the Downtown Mission, along with Augustine Villas in Kingsville.

Outbreaks are affecting the following nine schools: