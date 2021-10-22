COVID-19 active case count dips below 200 in Windsor-Essex

For the first time in months, fewer than 200 people currently have COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, according to statistics released Friday.

The Windsor County Health Unit said 199 cases are considered active. That's down from a peak of more than 600 active cases in September.

The public health unit also reported Friday one additional COVID-19 death, that of a man in his 80s. Overall, 462 Windsor-Essex residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

There were 26 new COVID-19 cases announced on Friday, and 13 people are in hospital.

Eighteen outbreaks are ongoing, including eight at workplaces.

Two outbreaks in the agricultural sector.

One in the construction sector

Three in the health care and social assistance sector.

One in a manufacturing setting.

One in retail.

An outbreak at Forest Glade Arena has been rescinded, while a new outbreak has been declared at the Downtown Mission.

An outbreak involving one resident at Augustine Villas in Kingsville is ongoing.

Outbreaks are affecting the following eight schools:

St. Angela Catholic Elementary School.

Mount Carmel Blytheswood Public School.

Giles Campus French Immersion Public School.

Colchester North Public School.

Leamington District Secondary School.

West Gate Public School.

St. Anne French Immersion Catholic School.

Marlborough Public School.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent is reporting 14 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while 61 cases are active overall.

In Sarnia-Lambton, there are 15 new cases and a total of 97 are active.