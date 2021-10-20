22 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced an increase of 22 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, following a trend of easing case counts.

Overall, 211 COVID-19 cases are active in the community and 18 people with COVID-19 are currently in hospital.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health for the region, said the burden of disease has been lower in the last few weeks but he highlighted two areas of concern.

"We still have lots of young people being dismissed from schools related to COVID-19 and we still have a large group of people that have yet not been vaccinated," he said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

The health unit's CEO Nicole Dupuis encouraged anyone with questions about vaccinating their children to use the SickKids hospital vaccine consult service, which launched early this month.

It allows parents to set up an appointment to speak with a nurse and get any concerns addressed one-on-one.

As of this week, 67 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 and 65.2 per cent of those aged 18 to 24 in Windsor-Essex are fully vaccinated, Dupuis said.

Those rates are much lower than the eligible population as a whole in Windsor-Essex, 80.2 per cent of whom have received both doses.

Currently, there are nine workplace outbreaks:

Two in the agricultural sector.

One in the construction sector

Four in the health care and social assistance sector.

One in a manufacturing setting.

One in retail.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Forest Glade Arena. An outbreak involving one resident at Augustine Villas in Kingsville is ongoing.

Outbreaks are affecting the following nine schools:

St. Angela Catholic Elementary School.

Mount Carmel Blytheswood Public School.

Giles Campus French Immersion Public School.

Colchester North Public School.

Leamington District Secondary School.

West Gate Public School.

St. Anne French Immersion Catholic School.

Marlborough Public School.

École élémentaire Louise-Charron.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia Lambton

In Chatham-Kent, the public health unit reported six new COVID-19 cases, and the active case counts stands at 55.

In Sarnia-Lambton, there were 19 new cases and 88 are considered active overall.