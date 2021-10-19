16 new COVID-19 cases, as active counts and outbreaks continue to decline

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases in the area.

Overall, 216 cases are active within the community, down from 227 Monday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are 17 ongoing outbreaks, down from 19 on Monday.

There are eight workplace outbreaks, down from nine:

Two in the agricultural sector.

One in the construction sector

Three in the health care and social assistance sector.

One in a manufacturing setting.

One in retail.

One community outbreak is ongoing at the Salvation Army shelter. A seniors' home, Augustine Villas in Kingsville, also remains in outbreak with one resident testing positive.

Outbreaks are affecting the following seven schools:

Colchester North Public School.

Leamington District Secondary School.

West Gate Public School.

St. Anne French Immersion Catholic School.

Marlborough Public School.

École élémentaire Louise-Charron.

École élémentaire catholique Georges-P.-Vanier.

Possible exposure at Transit Windsor

WECHU released a notice to the public Tuesday, about a potential exposure at Transit Windsor.

The health unit said the possible exposure took place on these routes:

Monday, October 11 at 8:11 a.m. Transway 1C (University at Cameron to Tecumseh at Ouellette)

Monday, October 11 at 2:07 p.m. Transway 1C (Ouellette at Tecumseh to Transit Terminal)

Tuesday, October 12 at 7:22 a.m. Dominion #5 (Riverside at Crawford to SCC Front Entrance)

Tuesday, October 12 at 2:19 p.m. or 2:39 p.m. Dominion #5 (SCC Front Entrance to Crawford at Riverside)

Wednesday, October 13 at 10:42 a.m. Dominion #5 (Riverside at Crawford to SCC Front Entrance)

Wednesday, October 13 at 12:19 p.m. Dominion #5 (SCC Front Entrance to Crawford at Riverside)

Anyone who could potentially be exposed at these times are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the exposure date.

WECHU said anyone who experiences symptoms should get tested immediately.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported four new COVID-19 cases, and 57 cases are active overall — down 13 cases from Monday.

In Sarnia-Lambton, three additional people have tested positive, and there are 81 active cases overall.