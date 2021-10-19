16 new COVID-19 cases, as active counts and outbreaks continue to decline
Health unit reports 16 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases in the area.
Overall, 216 cases are active within the community, down from 227 Monday.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports there are 17 ongoing outbreaks, down from 19 on Monday.
There are eight workplace outbreaks, down from nine:
- Two in the agricultural sector.
- One in the construction sector
- Three in the health care and social assistance sector.
- One in a manufacturing setting.
- One in retail.
One community outbreak is ongoing at the Salvation Army shelter. A seniors' home, Augustine Villas in Kingsville, also remains in outbreak with one resident testing positive.
Outbreaks are affecting the following seven schools:
- Colchester North Public School.
- Leamington District Secondary School.
- West Gate Public School.
- St. Anne French Immersion Catholic School.
- Marlborough Public School.
- École élémentaire Louise-Charron.
- École élémentaire catholique Georges-P.-Vanier.
Possible exposure at Transit Windsor
WECHU released a notice to the public Tuesday, about a potential exposure at Transit Windsor.
The health unit said the possible exposure took place on these routes:
- Monday, October 11 at 8:11 a.m. Transway 1C (University at Cameron to Tecumseh at Ouellette)
- Monday, October 11 at 2:07 p.m. Transway 1C (Ouellette at Tecumseh to Transit Terminal)
- Tuesday, October 12 at 7:22 a.m. Dominion #5 (Riverside at Crawford to SCC Front Entrance)
- Tuesday, October 12 at 2:19 p.m. or 2:39 p.m. Dominion #5 (SCC Front Entrance to Crawford at Riverside)
- Wednesday, October 13 at 10:42 a.m. Dominion #5 (Riverside at Crawford to SCC Front Entrance)
- Wednesday, October 13 at 12:19 p.m. Dominion #5 (SCC Front Entrance to Crawford at Riverside)
Anyone who could potentially be exposed at these times are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the exposure date.
WECHU said anyone who experiences symptoms should get tested immediately.
COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia Lambton
Chatham-Kent Public Health reported four new COVID-19 cases, and 57 cases are active overall — down 13 cases from Monday.
In Sarnia-Lambton, three additional people have tested positive, and there are 81 active cases overall.
