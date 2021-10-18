COVID-19 outbreaks, active cases see decline in Windsor-Essex

The number of active COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in Windsor-Essex has seen some decline since the last update from public health on Friday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 19 ongoing outbreaks, down from 25 on Friday morning.

The health unit also reported 69 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, 31 of which were reported Saturday, 21 that were from Sunday and 17 cases from Monday.

In total, 227 cases are active, down from 261 on Friday. Fourteen people with COVID-19 are in hospital, an increase of five over the weekend.

There are nine workplace outbreaks, down from 15:

Three in the agricultural sector.

One in the construction sector

Four in the health care and social assistance sector.

One in a manufacturing setting.

One community outbreak is ongoing at the Salvation Army shelter. A seniors' home, Augustine Villas in Kingsville, also remains in outbreak.

Outbreaks are affecting the following eight schools:

Colchester North Public School.

Leamington District Secondary School.

West Gate Public School.

St. Anne French Immersion Catholic School.

Northwood Public School.

Marlborough Public School.

École élémentaire Louise-Charron.

École élémentaire catholique Georges-P.-Vanier.

COVID-19 in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia Lambton

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, and 70 cases are active overall.

In Sarnia-Lambton, eight people have newly tested positive, and there are 78 active cases overall.