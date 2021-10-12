Windsor-Essex surpasses 20,000 COVID-19 cases

Since March of 2020, more than 20,000 people in Windsor-Essex have tested positive for COVID-19.

The grim pandemic milestone was reached over the Thanksgiving long weekend, according to data released by public health on Tuesday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported a four-day total of 110 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the cumulative case count to 20,088.

Overall, the pandemic has resulted in 458 deaths locally.

Though new cases are still being diagnosed daily, health officials say the region has seen a slowing down of the fourth wave of the pandemic.

"Overall, there I think there are positive signals to suggest that there is better control of COVID now than perhaps in previous weeks," Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health, said Thursday.

The COVID-19 burden in Windsor-Essex remains high compared with other health units, he added.

As of the latest provincial data, issued on Friday, the region has the fourth-highest COVID-19 rate among Ontario's public health units, at 53.4 cases per 100,000 people.

More to come...