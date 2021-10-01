2 more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex
Health unit reports 86 new cases since Wednesday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said Friday that two more people — a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s — have died after contracting COVID-19.
Since the beginning of August, when COVID-19 case counts began to soar in the region, 21 Windsor-Essex residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 and more than 2,800 people have tested positive for the virus, according to the health unit.
The death toll stands at 456.
WECHU reported a two-day increase of 86 cases of COVID-19 on Friday following the closure of its office Thursday for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. There were 43 cases reported on each day.
The region's overall active case count has risen slightly, from 281 to 297, following the addition of those cases.
There are also two-dozen active outbreaks in the region, 15 of which are occurring at workplaces:
- Six workplaces are in the agricultural sector.
- Six workplaces are in the health care and social assistance sector.
- Two workplaces are in the manufacturing sector.
- One workplace is in a public administration setting
Outbreaks are ongoing at five schools:
- École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule.
- St. Andre French Immersion Catholic School
- Ford City Public School.
- Al-Hijra Academy.
- St. Joseph's Catholic High School.
Two community outbreaks are also ongoing, one at St. Clair College and one at The Salvation Army, while two long-term care homes, The Village at St. Clair and La Chaumiere Retirement Residence, are also in outbreak.
So far, 77.2 per cent of local residents 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent reported 24 new cases on Friday. Currently, 107 cases are active overall and there are six ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks.
Dr. David Colby, medical officer of health, said Thursday that there 24 direct cases and nearly double that indirectly related to the outbreak at Praise Fellowship church. The health unit reported one additional death on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 20.
In Sarnia-Lambton there were 26 new cases since Wednesday's update and 95 active cases overall.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?