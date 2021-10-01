2 more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said Friday that two more people — a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s — have died after contracting COVID-19.

Since the beginning of August, when COVID-19 case counts began to soar in the region, 21 Windsor-Essex residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 and more than 2,800 people have tested positive for the virus, according to the health unit.

The death toll stands at 456.

WECHU reported a two-day increase of 86 cases of COVID-19 on Friday following the closure of its office Thursday for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. There were 43 cases reported on each day.

The region's overall active case count has risen slightly, from 281 to 297, following the addition of those cases.

There are also two-dozen active outbreaks in the region, 15 of which are occurring at workplaces:

Six workplaces are in the agricultural sector.

Six workplaces are in the health care and social assistance sector.

Two workplaces are in the manufacturing sector.

One workplace is in a public administration setting

Outbreaks are ongoing at five schools:

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule.

St. Andre French Immersion Catholic School

Ford City Public School.

Al-Hijra Academy.

St. Joseph's Catholic High School.

Two community outbreaks are also ongoing, one at St. Clair College and one at The Salvation Army, while two long-term care homes, The Village at St. Clair and La Chaumiere Retirement Residence, are also in outbreak.

So far, 77.2 per cent of local residents 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Sarnia-Lambton, Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent reported 24 new cases on Friday. Currently, 107 cases are active overall and there are six ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Dr. David Colby, medical officer of health, said Thursday that there 24 direct cases and nearly double that indirectly related to the outbreak at Praise Fellowship church. The health unit reported one additional death on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 20.

In Sarnia-Lambton there were 26 new cases since Wednesday's update and 95 active cases overall.