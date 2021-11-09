Windsor-Essex reports 17 new COVID-19 cases
Seventeen more people have recently tested positive for COVID-19, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said Tuesday.
Public health says 177 cases are active as of Tuesday
In total, 177 cases are active and 10 people are in hospital.
Thirteen outbreaks are ongoing, including at the following four schools.
- Princess Elizabeth Public School.
- École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste.
- Vincent Massey Secondary School.
- Margaret D. Bennie Public School.
Nine outbreaks are taking place in community settings and workplaces:
- One in an arts, entertainment and recreation setting.
- Two in congregate settings.
- Two in construction.
- One in manufacturing.
- One at a place of worship.
- One in a professional services setting.
- One in a retail setting.
