Windsor

Windsor-Essex reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

Seventeen more people have recently tested positive for COVID-19, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said Tuesday.

Public health says 177 cases are active as of Tuesday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

In total, 177 cases are active and 10 people are in hospital.

Thirteen outbreaks are ongoing, including at the following four schools.

  • Princess Elizabeth Public School.
  • École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste.
  • Vincent Massey Secondary School.
  • Margaret D. Bennie Public School.

Nine outbreaks are taking place in community settings and workplaces:

  • One in an arts, entertainment and recreation setting.
  • Two in congregate settings.
  • Two in construction.
  • One in manufacturing.
  • One at a place of worship.
  • One in a professional services setting.
  • One in a retail setting.

