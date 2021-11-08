Follow public health advice if you're heading across the border, Windsor's top doc says
Public health unit reports 61 new COVID-19 cases since Friday
The U.S. border reopening to non-essential travellers may be a new option to Windsorites Monday, but according to the local medical officer of health, the advice on how to protect yourself from COVID-19 remains the same.
Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said those travelling stateside should follow the recommendations that have been with us throughout the pandemic: things like washing your hands, social distancing and minimizing contact and wearing a mask indoors and in situations where you might be less than two metres away from others.
"Those are all measures that one could do wherever they are, including travelling," Nesathurai said during a virtual briefing on Monday morning.
The U.S. land border reopened to vaccinated non-essential visitors Monday morning after being closed since March 2020.
It comes as Michigan sees a large number of COVID-19 cases. Between Thursday and Friday, the daily average was more than 5,000 per day. The state's vaccination rate is 58.6 per cent, though that figure includes all of those eligible, and vaccines for children five to 11 only recently got the green light.
Meanwhile, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 61 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. There were 23 cases on Saturday, 27 on Sunday and 11 on Monday.
Across the region, 186 cases are active and nine people are in hospital.
Outbreaks
As of Monday, there are 14 ongoing outbreaks, four of which are taking place at schools.
The schools in outbreak are as follows:
- Princess Elizabeth Public School.
- École Élémentaire Catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste.
- Vincent Massey Secondary School.
- Margaret D. Bennie Public School.
The rest of the outbreaks are taking place in community settings and workplaces:
- One in arts, entertainment and recreation setting.
- Two in congregate settings.
- Two in construction.
- One in a correctional facility.
- One in manufacturing.
- One at a place of worship.
- One in a professional services setting.
- One in a retail setting.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?